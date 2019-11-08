Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all set to make his return to Serie A club AC Milan after completing a successful stint at LA galaxy.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker joined MLS in 2018 from Manchester United. He has spent 18 months at Galaxy under the contract which will expire at the end of this year.

Despite being linked with various clubs across Europe, Garber confirmed that the veteran footballer will return to his old club. “He is a 38-year-old guy who is being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world.” the MLS chief was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Ibrahimovic played for Milan between 2010 and 2012 and scored 42 goals in 61 Serie A appearances before moving to Paris Saint-Germain where he spent hid days till 2016.

“He has almost set records for the number of goals he’s scored in the last two years and is exciting on and off the field. He keeps our hands full but I’d love to see him back – that’s up to LA Galaxy. I’ve enjoyed the Zlatan moments, especially when he speaks to me in third person,” Garber added.

Though a star name is set to make his exit, Garber hoped that many others will join in following the steps of Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Thierry Henry.

English superstar Beckham joined MLS when he signed a five-year contract with LA Galaxy. French veteran Henry followed him three years later and joined New York Bulls.

Beckham now owns a club in the USA named Inter Miami which will make its MLS debut in 2020.

“We saw Henry come to this league because he had a conversation with Beckham five or six years ago. David is out there speaking to lots of players and, just as importantly, he is very involved in the academy down at Miami,” Garber said when he was asked about Beckham.

“They are recruiting young players and their academy has been open for a year now with a team that’s not playing until next year. They have a combination of young players and some international guys that David will bring in,” he added.