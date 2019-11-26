Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a slight hint about his future club and it seems the 38-year-old is returning to his homeland. The free-agent posted a video on his social media handle where an animated shirt of Swedish club Hammarby appeared with Ibrahimovic’s name on the back.

He tagged the Allsvenskan side’s official account but no verbal or written confirmation has come from either party.

View this post on Instagram @hammarbyfotboll A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Nov 25, 2019 at 10:36pm PST

Former Sweden international, who joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy in 2018, will be out of contract from 2020. He was speculated to join Serie A side AC Milan where he played between 2010 and 2012.

“He is a 38-year-old guy who is being recruited by AC Milan, one of the top clubs in the world.” MLS Commissioner Don Garber was quoted as saying by ESPN.

According to a report in English daily The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur was also rumoured to be interested in Ibrahimovic after Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

Reportedly, there was a rapid growth of interest to get the man who has been managed by Mourinho at Inter Milan and then at Manchester United.

Mourinho had earlier signed the former Swedish international on a free transfer for Manchester United in 2016. Ibrahimovic had scored a total of 26 goals in his 46 appearances for United before moving to the USA.

Mourinho, however, quashed all the rumours and said it would be senseless to sign him in the presence of Harry Kane who has been in good form this season.

The report also stated that Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has held talks with a number of Italian clubs, including his rumoured destination AC Milan, but high wage demands were seen as the reason why a deal could not be finalised.