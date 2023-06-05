After bidding farewell to AC Milan, famous football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from professional football.

41-year-old Ibrahimovic has played phenomenally in his career as he played for some of Europe’s top clubs. Talking to the media he said, “I say goodbye to football but not to you,” he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale on Sunday.

“The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. I want to thank my family and those close to me for their patience.”

He further said, “I thank the journalists for your patience, now you’ll have less work to do without me… From tomorrow, I am a free man from this world of football,” Ibrahimovic told reporters in a press conference after the announcement he was retiring.

“It was a long career, really long, thank you to everyone who gave me the strength, the adrenaline and the emotion to continue.”

“For the moment, I just want to take some time and enjoy what I’ve done. It’s not right to make decisions in a hurry, there’s too much emotion right now. I want to take the summer off, reflect and then we’ll see.”

The Swedish footballer has won many domestic leagues and has won many titles individually but had never won Europe’s elite club competition trophy, the Champions League.