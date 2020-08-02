Ciro Immobile equalled Gonzalo Higuain’s record of most number of goals in a Serie A season after he scored his 36th goal of the campaign. However, it was not enough as Lazio lost 1-3 to Napol.

The defeat meant that Lazio, who were once title contenders, finished the season as the fourth-placed side on the virtue of goal difference as Atlanta ended on the same points as well.

Simone Inzaghi’s side had conceded the first goal in just the ninth minute of the contest when Fabian Ruiz Pena gave Napoli the lead. However, Immobile had brought parity into the contest in the 22nd minute.

But a successful penalty from Lorenzo Insigne in the 54th minute and a strike from Matteo Politano in the third minute of the stoppage time secured the match for Napoli.

Napoli will next face Barcelona in an away round of 16 encounter in the Champions League. It can well be their last European experience as it will be a tumultuous task to beat the Catalan giants in their own backyard. Also, due to their eighth-placed season, Napoli will not be part of any continental event next season.

Meanwhile, Immobile is all set to win the European Golden Shoe for being the continent’s top scorer. He had already overtaken Robert Lewandowski’s tally of 34 goals in Lazio’s mid-week fixture.

Elsewhere, veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his magical return to Spanish top-flight. Even though be missed a penalty, he scored his 10th league goal since his return to AC Milan in January this year.

Other than Ibrahimovic, Samu Castillejo scored the third goal after Ragnar Klavan had given Milan the lead with an own-goal at the empty San Siro.