Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his satisfaction after the “well-deserved” 3-0 victory at an empty Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in La Liga on Thursday. While Benzema netted a brace, Marco Asensio scored the other goal of the night.

“It’s crucially important to what we’re doing. That’s three points against very good opposition who played fantastically in the first half, with real pace. We played very well throughout the game, from the first minute, and we got even better in the second half,” the club’s official website quoted Zidane as saying.

“That’s how it’s going to be until the end. There are always adjustments but we can be pleased, satisfied with how we performed all match. I’m pleased for the players, they’re the ones out there, fighting and it’s a well-deserved victory tonight,” he added.

Valencia emerged as the better team in the first half with a goal being controversially ruled out by VAR and Rodrigo Moreno hitting the woodwork.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, found their usual dominance only after the half-time break and it was enough for them to tame Valencia’s positive approach.

Benzema opened the scoring of the night in the 61st minute after receiving a delivery from Eden Hazard. The Belgian had played a one-two with Luka Modric before pushing the ball across.

The second strike came off the leg of Marco Asensio within a minute after he was introduced by Zinedine Zidane. The 24-year-old Spanish proved his worth again six minutes later when he put a cross to Benzema from the right side of the box.

The 32-year-old Frenchman received the ball with his right and lifted it in the air over Hugo Gilmon before banging it into the top corner with his left foot to complete what might be the best goal of this La Liga season.

It was Real Madrid’s second consecutive victory since the resumption of La Liga last week. With 62 points, they are now placed at second with Barcelona ahead due to a two points lead. However, Zidane has urged his players to give it their all in the remaining matches and treat them as “finals”.

“We’re working very well from a physical perspective, the team looks great in that regard, much sharper. Ultimately, that’s down to everyone’s attitude. We’re where we want to be but now we have to keep going because this is the second game, we’ve got nine finals to come. We have to rest up now because we don’t have much time, and we then we have to prepare for Sunday’s game,” he said.