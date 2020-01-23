Angelo Mathews’ maiden double ton put Sri Lanka in the driving seat on Day 4 of the first Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

The hosts batted out 17 overs at the end of the day without losing any wicket. They scored 30 before stumps and trail Sri Lanka by 127 runs after the latter declared their innings on 515 for 9.

On Wednesday, Mathews started on an overnight score of 92 off 253 balls with Sri Lanka trailing Zimbabwe by 63 runs with six wickets in hand. His partner Dhananjaya de Silva managed to score 63 before falling to Victor Nyauchi. However, Niroshan Dickwella (63) then stuck with Mathews and the pair put up 136 runs between themselves and moved Sri Lanka past the 450-run mark.

Dickwella became the victim of Sikandar Raza on 63 after which Mathews increased the scoring rate. He started running out of partners though with Raza dismissing Suranga Lakmal (27) after the latter faced 41 balls and Lasith Embuldeniya (0). Shortly after Mathews reached 200, Sri Lanka lost Kasun Rajitha (1) and declared.

Sikandar Raza, with the figures of 3 for 62, was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

During the hosts’ second innings, pacers Lakmal and Rajitha came close a few times but their openers Brian Mudzinganyama and Prince Masvaure managed to stay at the crease at stumps. Mudzinganyama is on 14 while Masvaure is on 15.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 358 & 30/0 (Brian Mudzinganyama 14, Prince Masvaure 15; Lasith Embuldeniya 0/3) vs Sri Lanka 515/9d (Angelo Mathews 200 n.o., Kusal Mendis 80; Sikandar Raza 3/62)

(Stats and inputs from IANS)