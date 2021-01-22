Angelo Matthews led the way with an unbeaten 107 as Sri Lanka fought back from losing two early wickets for just seven runs to end the first day of the second Test against England on 229/4 on Friday.

Fast bowler James Anderson dismissed opener Kusal Perera and Oshada Fernando in the fourth over of the day. However, Matthews anchored strong partnerships after that to help Sri Lanka edge ahead at the end of the day. Matthews first put up a 69-run stand with Lahiru Thirmanne and then a 117-run partnership with captain Dinesh Chandimal for the fifth wicket.

Thirimanne scored 43 runs in 95 balls before becoming the third man to fall to Anderson in the 27th over. England got their next wicket only about 40 overs later when Chandimal, on 52 off 121 balls, fell to Mark Wood.

Dickwella then stuck with Matthews as he scored his 11th Test century. The former Sri Lanka captain hit 11 fours on his way to the three-figure mark. Dickwella will start the second day on the overnight 19 off 60 balls.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 229/4 (Angelo Mathews 107 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 52; James Anderson 3/24)