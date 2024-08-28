Young Highlanders travel to Leh for Climate Cup 2024

NorthEast United FC is set to participate in the second edition of the Climate Cup, a unique tournament held in the breathtaking landscapes of Leh, Ladakh. The team will be represented by its reserve squad – primarily U-17 and U-20 players – aiming to not only compete for the title but also contribute to raising awareness about climate change.

Climate Cup is a tournament organized by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh & Union Territory Administration Leh Ladakh in collaboration with Ladakh Football Association and will be held from September 1 to 7.

It will be the second competition for the young Highlanders after the Independence Cup in Mizoram. NorthEast United FC are placed in Group A with 1 Ladakh FC and Tibet National Team.

The team will open their campaign against 1 Ladakh FC on 1st September at 4:30 pm and will play Tibet National Team on 2nd September at 2:30 pm. All games will be played at AstroTurf Open Stadium, Spituk. Top two teams from each group will play the semifinals on 5th September and the final will be played on 7th September.

Beyond the on-field action, the tournament will see a Climate Summit and player interactions with local school children, emphasizing the importance of environmental sustainability and community engagement.

“The Climate Cup will be our second competition of the season and we are looking forward to it. It’s not often you get a chance to play in Leh and it’s a fantastic opportunity for our young team to go and play in such a scenic place,” Suhel Nair, Head of Youth Development, NorthEast United FC said.

“In Leh, the high altitude will be a key challenge for the boys, which is something they have never faced before and acclimatization to different conditions would be a great lesson for our Young Highlanders,” he added.

“Climate Cup is a unique tournament that addresses the pressing issue of Climate Change, its effects through the powerful medium of football. On-field our young team will gain valuable experience and at the same time, off the field they will learn about life beyond sport,” Nair further said.