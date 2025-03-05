HC anguished over failure of J&K, Ladakh in filing response on ‘poor’ health facilities

Taking serious note of the authorities’ failure to file their response on “poor medical facilities”, a division bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday expressed anguish over the non-serious approach of the Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh regarding the issue. The court directed that if the needful is not done within two weeks, the Administrative Secretaries of both UTs must appear in person before the bench on the next date of hearing on 24 March.

During the hearing of a petition, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed highlighted the ordeal of a tribal woman who delivered a baby on the road in broad daylight in the Inderwal constituency of Kishtwar district.

The division bench comprised Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice MA Chowdhary.

The bench was hearing a PIL titled Balwinder Singh v/s UT of J&K and Others regarding inadequate health infrastructure and the shortage of doctors and paramedics in rural areas of J&K and Ladakh.

The bench expressed displeasure over the failure of both UTs to file their response as per its order dated February 4, 2025, which had directed them to respond to petitioner Balwinder Singh’s suggestions for improving health infrastructure in the erstwhile state of J&K.