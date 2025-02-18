Two soldiers die in line of duty in Ladakh

Two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) of the army died in the line of duty in Ladakh, according to the Fire and Fury Corps.

The JCO’s, who made the supreme sacrifice on 16 February, have been identified as Subedar Santosh Kumar and Naib Subedar Sunil Kumar.

Meanwhile, a joint patrol of 42 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army, J&K Police and 180 Battalion CRPF detected an IED placed on the Pinglish Nagbri patrolling track in South Kashmir’s Tral.

The IED was subsequently detonated in a controlled manner.

Another IED was detected by the security forces at Kashwa Chitragam area of the Shopian district.

Further details are awaited.

A CRPF jawan identified as Praveen Patil from Maharashtra, reportedly committed suicide in Udhampur. He shot himself with his service rifle while deployed in the Tikri area along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, reports said.

Meanwhile, the police seized about Rs 3 crore from a Haryana registration number vehicle at Lakhanpur in the Kathua district.