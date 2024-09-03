WTC 2023-25 final to be played from June 11 at Lord’s

The final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 will be played at Lord’s from June 11.

India and Australia are currently the top two teams on the points table with 68.52 and 62.50 percentage points respectively, but there are other serious contenders picking pace which means that the finalists will be known only by early next year.

For India, who were the losing finalists in both the previous WTCs, there are ten Tests left to play in the cycle – two at home against Bangladesh, three at home against New Zealand, and five away in Australia; Australia, the defending champions, also have an away series of two Tests in Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

“Winning the World Test Championship was, and still is, a big goal for this team. It is the culmination of hard work and consistency over the two-year cycle for all teams. So hopefully we will be there again, there’s a lot of cricket still to be played between now and then, and the fans can get a chance to watch us defend the title,” Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins said.

New Zealand (50.00) are currently at No. 3 on the nine-team table and, after their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan, Bangladesh (45.83) are at No. 4. They are followed by England (45.00) and South Africa (38.89). Sri Lanka, Pakistan and West Indies are the bottom three teams at the moment.

All three WTC finals so far have been played in England, the first in Southampton and the second at The Oval.

Announcing the schedule, International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice said he expected the demand for tickets to soar for the eagerly-awaited contest.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition,” Allardice said.

“It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year.”

Guy Lavender, the MCC chief executive and secretary, expressed his delight at getting the opportunity to host the ICC World Test Championship final.

“We’re delighted to be working with the ICC to bring the World Test Championship final to Lord’s for the first time. It is our great privilege to be asked to host a final of any kind but to welcome the two best men’s sides in Test cricket – our most cherished format – is a singular honour. It will be an experience not to be missed, adding to the storied 140-year history of Lord’s Tests,” he said.

Lord’s will host two Tests next summer, the other being the England against India Test from July 10 to 14. That is the third Test of that tour, which will start at Headingley on June 20, followed by Tests at Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord’s, Old Trafford (from July 23) and The Oval (from July 31). If India make the final of the WTC, it will mean six Tests in a row for them in England.