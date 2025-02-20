WPL 2025: Navgire, Sehrawat and Henry power UP Warriorz to 166/7

Kiran Navgire hit a whirlwind fifty off 24 balls, while Shweta Sehrawat smashed 33-ball 37 and Chinelle Henry provided for fireworks with a 15-ball 33 not out to power UP Warriorz to 166/7 against Delhi Capitals in match six of WPL 2025.

On a pitch used in the first two games of the tournament, Kiran unleashed unbelievable carnage by hitting six fours and three sixes to smash the fastest half-century by a UP Warriorz batter in the WPL. But after she fell for 51 off 27 balls, DC came back to pick four wickets in 16 runs.

It took solid knocks in the back end from Shweta and Chinelle, playing her first WPL game, t ensure UPW crossed the 160-mark, an above-par score in what is also the final match of the Vadodara leg of WPL 2025 before action shifts to Bengaluru.

Kiran provided a rollicking start to UPW’s innings by swivelling and lofting Marizanne Kapp for a brace of fours. Kiran then hit Shikha Pandey for back-to-back boundaries coming off sublime drives. After Vrinda Dinesh lofted Marizanne for a boundary, Kiran pulled her for six, before dancing down the pitch to take a four and six off Jess Jonassen.

Boundaries continued to flow for Kiran as she swatted a juicy full toss from Shikha over mid-off for six, before Vrinda lofted Annabel Sutherland for a boundary. But after that, DC bounced back as Vrinda pulled a cross-seam delivery from Annabel straight to deep mid-wicket.

Though Kiran got her fifty in 24 balls by driving Arundhati Reddy through the gap at extra cover for four, she fell for 51 off 27 deliveries while trying to pull a short ball from Annabel, with the leading edge caught by long leg.

Tahlia McGrath stepped out of her crease to drive Jess on the off-side, but misses the delivery and was stumped swiftly by Sarah Bryce. In the next over, Sarah exhibited another swift work with the gloves to have Deepti Sharma stumped, and leave UPW in tatters at 83/4.

Grace Harris and Shweta tried resurrecting the innings with their 36-run stand off 32 balls, before the former spooned straight to mid-off against Arundhati.

Chinelle injected much-needed momentum into the innings by thumping Minnu Mani for four, before smacking an off-colour Shikha for two sixes and as many fours to take 23 runs off the 17th over.

The duo took a four each off Arundhati, before being dismissed in the final over by Marizanne as UPW could get only 16 runs off the last three overs.

Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 166/7 (Kiran Navgire 51, Shweta Sehrawat 37; Annabel Sutherland 2-26, Minnu Mani 1-16) against Delhi Capitals