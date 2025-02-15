Richa Ghosh: The swashbuckling finisher drawing comparisons to Dhoni

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 kicked off in thrilling fashion as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women pulled off the highest successful run chase in WPL history.

Led by Richa Ghosh’s explosive 64 off just 27 balls, RCB defeated Gujarat Giants Women in a high-scoring opener.

Ghosh, a wicketkeeper and middle-order batter from West Bengal, lit up the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara with her blistering knock, playing a match-winning innings that powered RCB Women to a record-breaking chase of 202 in just 18.3 overs.

Her innings was nothing short of a masterclass in aggressive batting, earning her accolades from all corners and drawing comparisons to India’s legendary wicketkeeper-finisher, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for her finishing ability.

Fittingly, she sealed the win in Dhoni-esque style, smashing a six to end the match in Friday’s WPL 2025 opener.

Who is Richa Ghosh?

Hailing from Siliguri, West Bengal, Ghosh first made headlines in the Women’s Challenger Trophy, where her aggressive batting caught the attention of selectors.

With the backing of former Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami, she earned her maiden call-up to the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad at just 16 years old.

Her exploits in the shortest format saw her secure a Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) contract with the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season.

She then made history with a Rs 1.90 crore deal with RCB in the inaugural WPL season. Ghosh played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning 2024 campaign, further solidifying her reputation as a match-winner and finisher.

She reinforced her status as a power hitter in late 2024 when she smashed the fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is, equaling the record held by Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Devine.

Ghosh has been a key member of India’s squads in both the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, making her one of the most promising stars in Indian women’s cricket.