Ace boxer Vijender Singh said that he has been working hard on his technique and fitness and is now aching to have a go at a 12th consecutive win in his professional career. Vijender takes on Ghana’s Charles Adamu at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters in Dubai later in the day.

“I am fully excited for my Dubai debut. I know Charles Adamu is an experienced boxer but I can easily knock him in the early rounds. I am sure he will try his best but I have worked hard in the last two months on my technique and fitness.” said Vijender.

This will be Vijender’s second fight of the year. His previous bout, which was also his first in the US, was in August in which the Olympic bronze medallist beat Mike Snider via a fourth round TKO. The match can be viewed on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD on November 22 from 9 p.m. onwards.