After Tottenham inched past Aston Villa 3-2 in their Premier League match at Villa Park on Sunday, club manager Jose Mourinho admitted that the Spurs “had to work a lot” for the victory.

“Fantastic, important and we had to work a lot for that,” said Mourinho as quoted by club’s official website.

The hosts got an early lead through Toby Alderweireld’s own goal in the 9th minute. However, the Belgian centre-back himself levelled the scores in the 27th minute.

Son Heung-min’s strike in the first-half stoppage time ensured Spurs of the driver’s seat, but Bjorn Engels equalised the matter in the second half (53rd minute).

“We didn’t start very well, I think they started more aggressive, more intense than us, we made our little mistakes but then a fantastic reaction and again, in the second half, after 2-2, I think it was a period of amazing football that we played, so many chances that we created but the ball wasn’t going in,” said Mourinho.

The match would have ended in a tie but Son’s strike in the stoppage time, 90+4 minutes to be precise, helped Tottenham bag the crucial three points.

“You know, we scored almost at the end. People can say, ‘okay, a bit of luck’, but I’d say amazing attitude, ambition and togetherness and the boys went until the last second, so I’m so pleased for them. Thanks so much to the fans that came, they provided fantastic support,” the manager concluded.

With 40 points from 26 games, Mourinho’s men are at the 5th spot in the Premier League table.