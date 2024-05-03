Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20

Worcestershire Cricket Club on Thursday announced the death of spin bowler Josh Baker at the age of 20. However, the club didn’t mention the reason of the death.

The left-arm spinner made his first-class debut for the club in 2021 and only played two County Championship matches this season, last playing against Durham at Kidderminster in April.

Overall, Baker played 47 games in all formats, taking 70 wickets.

Ashley Giles, Worcestershire’s Chief Executive Officer, shared his profound sadness and stated, “The news of Josh’s passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.”

“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh’s family and friends.”

He signed a three-year contract in 2023 and played five Championship games in 2023 to help Worcestershire win promotion from Championship Division Two.

A club statement on Thursday said, “More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.”