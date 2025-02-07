Mumbai Open: Shrivalli, Maaya storm into singles quarters

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and 15-year-old sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran stormed into the singles quarterfinals at the Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 Series at the Cricket Club of India.

While Shrivalli put on a dominating and powerful display against Serbia’s Aleksandra Kruncic, winning 6-4, 6-0; Maaya was on the receiving end of some good fortune, as her opponent, Zarina Diyas, withdrew midway through the second half. Indian veteran Ankita Raina too made a valiant effort but lost a closely contested game in the Round of 16.

Shrivalli was in fine form on the day, and despite losing the first three games, she roared back and turned the match on its head. Shrivalli, who has a powerful serve, won four games on the bounce, to close out the first set at 6-4.

The young Indian had the momentum on her side, and was unstoppable in the second set. She was quick in covering the baseline and was smart with the shots she played. Shrivalli clinched the second set at 6-0 cementing her spot in the quarterfinals. Incidentally, she is also in the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, where she is partnered with Riya Bhatia.

After Shrivalli, it was Maaya’s turn on centre court. She played some fantastic winners across the court, and kept her opponent Diyaz under pressure, eventually, clinching the first set at 6-3. Diyaz was looking to mount a comeback in the second set, but illness forced her to withdraw from the contest, with the second set score reading 3-2 to Maaya.

The win means Maaya has now progressed to the quarterfinal stage of her maiden senior tournament.

Earlier in the day, Ankita gave a tough fight to second seed Rebecca Marino but eventually lost 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5) and crashed out in the round of 16. The first set saw both players exchanging games and going neck-and-neck. With the set tied at 5-5, Rebecca capitalised on crucial errors from Ankita and broke her serve to take the set 7-5.

Ankita responded well in the second set which she won 6-2 to set up a titanic decider. The third set kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Rebecca had the break point in the ninth game which went into deuce, six times, but Ankita fought back and won the crucial point. The game eventually went into a tie-breaker which the Canadian won 7-5.

On another court, eighth-seeded Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 19-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Fruhvirtova initially dominated the first set, breaking Sawangkaew’s serve at 4-4, before closing out the set at 6-4. However, Sawangkaew showed remarkable composure and resilience, turning the match around in the second set with aggressive returns and consistent baseline play.

Sawangkaew won the set 6-2 and carried the momentum into the final set, completely overpowering her opponent for a decisive 6-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi triumphed over Switzerland’s Simona Waltert in another three-set thriller 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. Yamaguchi’s tactical brilliance and steady play helped her secure the win and a quarterfinal berth at the expense of Waltert.

There was more joy for India in the doubles draw, as the Indo-Dutch duo of Prarthana Thombare & Arianne Hartono prevailed in their doubles tie against Nao Hibino & Oksana Kalashnikova 6-1, 6-3 to enter the semifinals.

Seeded third, the British-Russian duo of Eden Silva and Anastasia Tikhonova swatted away the challenge of the American pair of Jessie Aney and Jessica Failla in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, to seal their berth in the final four.