Wood named Anderson’s replacement in England squad

Mark Wood has been called into the squad for the second Test, replacing James Anderson, who retired from international cricket following England’s thumping innings victory at Lord’s.

Wood, who played three of the five Tests against India earlier this year, was part of England’s ICC T20 World Cup squad and featured in five matches but could pick only three wickets (all against Oman). He was left out of England’s last two matches, which included a semifinal defeat to India by 68 runs.

His inclusion strengthens England’s pace attack for the upcoming match, which already features Gus Atkinson, Chris Woakes, Matthew Potts, Ben Stokes and Dillon Pennington.

Gus Atkinson, the 26-year-old Surrey pacer, debuted in the Lord’s Test and picked up 12 wickets – a seven-wicket haul in the first innings followed by five in the second. Apart from Atkinson, Chris Woakes and veteran James Anderson were the other pace option in the XI in the Lord’s Test while Ben Stokes proved his bowling fitness by bowling 18 overs across the two innings. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir was also part of the Playing XI but did not get a single over to bowl.

Anderson retired on a high with a vintage display of swing and seam bowling that had the batters in a daze, recording figures of 3/32 in his final innings in international cricket.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith was retained for the second Test after an impressive debut, where he scored 70 runs and took four catches in the opening Test of the series.

As a result of their dominant win, England has closed the gap with the teams above them in the World Test Championship standings. Although they remain 9th, they are now tied on points-percentage with Bangladesh and South Africa (all at 25%) and are closing in on the West Indies, who are at 26.67%.

A victory in the next match, starting July 18 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, would see England leapfrog all these teams to secure the 6th spot.