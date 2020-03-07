The much-awaited finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is all set to be played between hosts Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Although the MCG is a home ground of the Aussies, it is the Indian team who has a better record at this venue.

India have played 1 match at this venue till date and won that quite comfortably. India have also remained unbeaten in the tournament so far and the Kangaroos would not have an easy task ahead of them against India if they are aspiring to lift the title.

India yet to lose at this venue

The only encounter between Australia and India at this venue was played in 2016. The Indian team was led by Mithali Raj at that time while she was up against Australia’s Meg Lanning. The Indian team invited the Aussies to bat first.

The rain-affected match was first reduced to 18 overs per side. The hosts managed to score 125 for 8. India needed 126 runs to win but the rain came yet again and India were given a revised target of 66 runs in 10 overs.

Will return to MCG after a gap of 4 years

After getting a DLS adjusted target of 66 runs, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj gave a terrific start to the Indian team and won the match all by themselves. The duo helped India score 69 runs in just 9.1 overs. While Mithali scored 37 runs, Mandhana was unbeaten on 22 as India won the match by 10 wickets.

Post that India haven’t got a chance to win any T20 encounter here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and will take the field directly in the finals.

Australia’s performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

Defeated South Africa by 5 runs (semi-final)

Defeated New Zealand by 4 runs

Defeated Bangladesh by 86 runs

Defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Lost to India by 17 runs



India’s performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020