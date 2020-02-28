South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Thailand in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

“We are gonna have a bat, we just want to get runs on the board. It’s a beautiful surface. We want to get a good score on this surface. We thought getting runs on the board and defending would be the best thing against their bowling. Marizanne Kapp is out due to illness, just a precautionary measure, so Nadine de Klerk comes in for her. We want to be consistent as a team, we strive for that everyday in our training. I think it’s going to be a really good game of cricket,” said Niekerk after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Thailand skipper Sornnarin Tippoch said: “We wanted to bowl first. It looks a good surface but we are a good bowling side, so we wanted to bowl first. We have been bowling well and fielding well, but today we want to show how good we’re with the bat.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh