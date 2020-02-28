Riding on opener Lizelle Lee’s ton on Friday, South Africa scored 195 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs against Thailand at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first.

Thailand started well as South Africa were reduced to 13 for 1 in 2.4 overs. Niekerk lost her wicket to Ratanaporn Padunglerd on 2 runs. However, Lee then joined hands with Sune Luus and took the Proteas out of hot waters. The duo stitched 131 runs for the second wicket.

Lee departed on the ball of Suleeporn Laomi after scoring 101 runs off 60 balls. Her innings was laced with 16 fours and 3 sixes. Luus, meanwhile, scored 61 not out off 41. Her knock was helped by 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Centurions for South Africa in women’s T20Is: Shandre Fritz 👉 116* v Netherlands, 2010

Centurions for South Africa in women's T20Is: Shandre Fritz 116* v Netherlands, 2010
Lizelle Lee 101 v Thailand, 2020

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Thailand Women: Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh