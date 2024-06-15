With Super Eight entry, USA automatically qualifies for 2026 T20 WC

It was double joy for the ongoing T20 World Cup co-hosts USA after their washout against Ireland on Friday as the debutants not only ensured a smooth sailing to the Super Eight stage of the tournament but also ensured direct qualification for the next T20 World Cup scheduled in 2026.

The next edition will also have 20 teams like the ongoing one, with 12 automatic qualifiers: the two co-hosts – India (who have made the Super Eight) and Sri Lanka (who are eliminated) – as well as the other teams in the Super Eight in 2024 (that’s seven, excluding India), and the three highest-ranked teams outside of these on the ICC’s T20I rankings as of June 30, 2024. The remaining eight spots will be decided through the ICC’s regional qualifiers pathway.

This means, USA guaranteed their entry to the next edition after earning a crucial point from the washout against Ireland at Lauderhill. Afghanistan, too, have confirmed their spot for 2026, while Netherlands are in a race with Bangladesh for the same, albeit with Bangladesh firm favourites.

Among others, Scotland are also in for a chance if they manage to get past Australia, as they need a solitary point, but the weather forecast is clear in Gros Islet, which might demand an unlikely upset.

For the full members who have been eliminated before the Super Eight stage of this edition, like Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan, the road isn’t that rough. Sri Lanka automatically qualify as co-hosts, while England – should they lose out to Scotland – will still make the cut based on the ICC rankings.

The same goes for Pakistan and New Zealand. Currently, England, New Zealand and Pakistan are ranked Nos. 4, 6 and 7 respectively, well clear of the other teams who might need to rely on the rankings. Depending on how other results go, Ireland, at No. 11, could also get through via the rankings.

Meanwhile, the Europe Sub-regional qualifier — the first of ICC’s qualifier tournaments for 2026 is currently underway in Italy.