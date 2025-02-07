Centre should financially compensate deported Indian citizens from US: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the Modi government over the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States.

The SP president, in a statement here, said the BJP used to say that we are becoming world guru. Besides, our economy is going to be the third largest in the world.

“But look at how Indian citizens were brought back. The president of another country said he would not accept those sent by military aircraft. Now India seems to be vulnerable before the US,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said ,”Indians are giving such a big market to the USA, but why such behaviour with our citizens. Can the Indian government reply?.”

He said the people of Punjab spent Rs 50 lakh, while people of Gujarat spent Rs one crore rupees to go to the USA. ” The government should return their money. If the government does not do this, then why so much publicity of our economy. It has no meaning,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav had also hit out at the Election Commission over irregularities in Milkipur assembly bypolls.

“The constitutional institutions from which the democracy of the country hopes, if it gives rise to despair, then we will not ask for white -paper for their role, but will offer them white clothes,” SP President said.

On the other hand, another round of poster wars has again started by the Samajwadi Party.

On Friday, a poster was posted outside the SP office in the state capital once again. In this, a photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who reached Mahakumbh has been put and it is written that, ‘Akhilesh will come in 2027, will make a grand ardh Kumbh in 2032’. This poster has been posted by Somil Singh Srinet, state spokesperson of SP Lohia Vahini.