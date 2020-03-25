American President Donald Trump has reportedly praised the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach’s decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to next year, said a Japanese government spokesperson on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after the call that Trump had described the move to delay the games amid the coronavirus pandemic as a “wise and great” decision, reported IANS via Xinhua news agency.

“President Trump repeatedly said the postponement was a very wise and great decision and he expressed support for the prime minister’s stance,” Suga said.

Trump had earlier suggested that the Tokyo Olympic Games amid the global crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus which has already killed over 18,900 people and infected more than 4,22,800 people worldwide.

“Abe and Trump confirmed they would work closely to realize the games in a ‘complete’ way as ‘proof that humankind has beaten the virus’,” Suga said, adding that the two leaders also pledged to work together to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, following their reluctance, the IOC chief and the Japanese PM on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Summer Games and rescheduled it to 2021 after holding a teleconference call with all the stakeholders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” said a statement on the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

(With IANS inputs)