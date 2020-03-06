Revealing her team’s intentions before the title clash against India at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on Sunday, Australia skipper Meg Lanning said that her team is there to win the World Cup.

“We never came into this World Cup thinking it would just happen and it was going to be easy,” said Lanning as quoted by ICC’s official website.

Australia in their do-or-die match inched New Zealand by 4 runs before edging past South Africa by 5 runs (DLS method) in the semifinal of the biennial event.

“We knew it was in for a fight and that’s exactly what happened. We weren’t owed anything. We’re not here to defend it, we’re here to win it, said Lanning.

“It hasn’t been a smooth journey to the Final. You sit down at the start of the tournament and think about how things might go, and none of that has happened for us really, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a result, and that’s the attitude we’ve got,” she added.

India, who advanced to the final on the virtue of better points in league stage as their semifinal match against England got washed out, will face Australia for the title on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Club.

“I’m pretty happy that 8 March has nearly come around. Now we can just talk about India and Australia and what a great game it’s going to be,” said the Australian skipper.