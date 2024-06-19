Williamson steps down as New Zealand white-ball captain; also declines central contract

New Zealand’s batting talisman Kane Williamson on Wednesday relinquished white-ball captaincy after the team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup and has also declined the central contract from New Zealand Cricket for the 2024-25 season.

The 33-year-old admitted that he is pursuing an opportunity to play in an overseas league during the New Zealand summer and hence won’t be available for the national side during that period. Apart from that time frame, he has reaffirmed his commitment to be always available to play for New Zealand.

“Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I’m very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards. However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I’m unable to accept a central contract offer,” Williamson said.

“Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished. My life outside cricket has changed however – spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that’s even more important to me,” he added.

Even though New Zealand prefers picking players who are centrally contracted, they are willing to make an exception for Williamson, says CEO Scott Weenink.

“This is a good way to help keep Kane in the international game so that he continues to play a major role for the BLACKCAPS – both now and in the years to come. We have very little international cricket in New Zealand through January and outside that period he’s still available for the BLACKCAPS. NZC has a strong preference to select centrally contracted players for the BLACKCAPS, however we’re happy to make an exception for our greatest ever batter – especially as he remains so committed to the team,” said Weenink.

Under Williamson, New Zealand suffered a first-round exit in the ongoing T20 World Cup which ended a great run in ICC white-ball tournaments in recent years. Post the debacle, left-arm pacer Trent Boult had already announced that it was his last T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will also have to name a new limited-overs skipper following Williamson’s decision to step down. He had already relinquished Test captaincy in 2022 and was leading the team only in white-ball cricket.

Under his leadership, New Zealand agonisingly lost the 2019 World Cup final against England, lost the 2021 T20 World Cup final to Australia but managed to win the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

Apart from the veteran batter, pacer Lockie Ferguson has also indicated an unwillingness to sign the central contract. The final list is likely to get announced next month.