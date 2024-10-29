Kane Williamson to miss Mumbai Test as well

New Zealand have taken a “cautious approach” with Kane Williamson by ruling out the star batter from the side’s third and final Test against India in Mumbai, starting November 1.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the decision was taken to ensure that the 34-year-old is fit for the upcoming three-Test series against England at home that starts on November 28.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us. While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England,” Kiwi head coach Gary Stead said.

“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch,” he added.

Williamson has been battling a groin complaint he picked up against Sri Lanka last month and hasn’t featured for the Black Caps through their drought-breaking victories in the opening two matches of the series against India.

New Zealand asserted their dominance against India by handing out a comprehensive eight-wicket drubbing by rolling them over for 46 in the first innings of the opening Test in Bengaluru, before spinning them out for 156 in India’s first essay of the second Test to set up a 113-run victory.

While the wins over India have significantly boosted New Zealand’s hopes of reaching next year’s ICC World Test Championship final, the inaugural champions have resisted the urge to rush back their key batter as Williamson will remain on the sidelines for the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Zealand currently occupy the fourth place on the World Test Championship standings with 50 per cent points and can still reach the 2025 final with positive results over their remaining fixtures against India and England.

Meanwhile, the series loss has reduced India’s lead at the top of the WTC points table, with 62.82 per cent points, closely followed by Australia on 62.50.