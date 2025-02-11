Tricky chase vs South Africa will help Kiwis prepare for CT, says Williamson

Veteran batter Kane Williamson believes New Zealand’s six-wicket victory over South Africa in the Tri-Nation Series at the Gaddafi Stadium helps his side prepare for the 2025 Champions Trophy which will begin on February 19.

Williamson returned to top form with his 14th ODI ton in his side’s chase of a daunting target of 305. It was also Williamson’s first century in over five, years having last reached the milestone in the 2019 ODI World Cup against West Indies. The 34-year-old raced to the finish line at a strike rate of 117.69 with thirteen boundaries and two sixes making up a majority of his run tally.

“The conditions were brilliant. Today was a good effort. South Africa did great to get to 300 after a difficult start, we had to work hard to chase this down. We just gotta keep going to different venues so we need different things. Today was the early start which needed different preparation. It will all help us prepare for the Champions Trophy,” said Williamson, who was named Player of the Match, in the post-match presentation.

After having already defeated hosts Pakistan in the first game, the Black Caps will turn their attention to the final game between Pakistan and South Africa to learn of their opponents in the final which will be played in Karachi on February 14.

New Zealand will be happy having secured a place in the final at the National Stadium Karachi as it allows them to prepare for their opening game of the Champions against Pakistan which will also be played in Karachi.

Skipper Mitchell Santner also beamed with happiness over having different players and many options in his squad for the eight-team tournament given it allows him to have many different options for the games ahead.

“That’s the main thing, having different guys performing and stepping up. It is pleasing for the squad. We’ll head to Karachi now and prepare for the final. We pride ourselves on having many options, and squeezing players in the middle overs, especially on flatter decks where you need to make things happen,” said Santner.