Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, and New Zealand’s quest to reignite 2000 magic

Stephen Fleming. Nathan Astle. Scott Styris. These were the names that etched New Zealand’s lone men’s white-ball tournament triumph into history. The Black Caps’ thrilling four-wicket win over India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final in Kenya remains a defining moment in their cricketing journey—one that inspired an entire generation.

Now, 25 years later, a new breed of Black Caps stands on the cusp of emulating that feat as they prepare to face India in the 2025 Champions Trophy title clash in Dubai. Among them, 32-year-old opener Will Young is carrying the echoes of that triumph as motivation, drawing strength from the childhood memories of his country’s greatest white-ball moment.

“There were some iconic names in that squad, and those are the ones plenty of guys in this squad looked up to back in the day,” Young reflected on the eve of the contest.

“It is cool to be trying to achieve the same thing 25 years later. I was eight years old at the time and just starting to fall in love with the game.”

The connection to New Zealand’s rich cricketing past remains strong within the team. Before their departure for the tournament, the squad had a special unveiling ceremony where Scott Styris, one of the heroes of 2000, shared stories of that historic campaign.

“It was cool to recognise the past and New Zealand has done this before. It is just about passing the baton and hopefully, we can emulate them in a couple of days,” Young added.

“I am well aware of New Zealand’s exploits in that tournament, and it was fantastic to see them win.”

Much like their predecessors, this New Zealand side has been powered by its opening duo in the UAE and Pakistan. Rachin Ravindra has already dazzled with two centuries, while Young set the tone with a blistering hundred in the tournament opener against Pakistan.

Though their one blemish in the competition came against India in the group stage at this very venue, Young believes that experience could serve them well.

“There is plenty we can take from that in a scouting point of view, especially in my eyes as a batter, but I am sure the bowlers got a good look at their batters as well and how they are likely to approach things,” he said.

“It was a great opportunity to see the style of cricket they will bring, especially at that venue and in those conditions. We’ll look to be able to adjust and adapt to whatever challenges are in front of us on Sunday and hope the game we’ve got and the nerve that we hold will be enough.”

Now, standing at the threshold of history, New Zealand has the chance to recreate the magic of 2000 and carve out a new legacy.