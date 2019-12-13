Champion Amanda Nunes will be up against Germaine de Randamie as she prepares to defend her title yet again.

The duo will fight it out at UFC 245 on Saturday night where Nunes will look forward to defending her Bantamweight title for the fifth successive time. Prior to the much-anticipated encounter between the two, Nunes shared her game plan for the fight against de Randamie on Thursday.

She seemed more determined than ever before and admitted that she was willing to do whatever it takes to win the fight.

Notably, the last time the two met was at UFC Fight Night 31 way back in November 2013. That particular bout wasn’t quite a memorable one for de Randamie as she got knocked out in the first round itself.

Nunes is optimistic about repeating the same result on Saturday.

“Everybody knows I’m going to look for the takedowns. We all know that. But if she makes a mistake, I will knock her out. I’m ready to do whatever this fight takes (from) me, but I will walk away with my belt,” she was quoted as saying by MMA Junkie.

However, Nunes has admitted that their prior experience of fighting against each other will be of little help to either of them as both of them have evolved leaps and bounds since their last fight. She also stated that she has to be ready for it if indeed de Randamie brings out a new trick during the match.

Despite being confident of herself, Nunes clarified that she was not counting her opponent out of the fight.

“I don’t sleep on her. This is the fight of my life. I’m going to step in there and I know she’s going to be 100 percent. I know she’s going to bring it and I’m ready,” she was quoted as saying in the same report.

Notably, the Bantamweight bout is scheduled to take place at UFC 245 on 14 December, Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.