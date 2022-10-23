Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda are high on MMA fever

Late on Sunday night, Ranveer Singh went to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 280 mixed martial arts competition at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The actor later posted images from the event to the Instagram story section.

He can be seen with Vijay Deverakonda, who was most recently seen portraying a homegrown MMA fighter in “Liger,” in one of the photos taken at the Etihad Arena.

Singh had previously been spotted at the same arena for a preseason basketball game. Soon after, a photo of him posing with American MMA fighter Sean O’Malley went viral online. O’Malley later defeated Pyotr Yan of Russia to win the bantamweight championship.

In terms of his professional career, Ranveer has not had a good run at the box office thus far. His sports drama 83, which was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, had a disastrous box office performance, and was followed by ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar,’ which was also roundly derided by the audience.

The actor has two major films coming out soon. The first is ‘Cirkus,’ in which he will work with director Rohit Shetty once more after their previous collaborations on ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ (cameo appearance), and the second is ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ directed by Karan Johar, in which he will join an ensemble cast that includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi.