Will Pakistan play the Cricket World Cup?

Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India has become a subject of intense speculation and discussion. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken the initiative by forming a high-level committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, to make a crucial decision on the matter. The committee’s primary objective is to thoroughly analyze the various aspects of Pakistan and India relations, as well as consider the government’s policy of keeping sports and politics separate. Additionally, the committee will assess the current situation in India, taking into account the safety and well-being of the players, officials, fans, and media.

With both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the World Cup schedule, expectations are high for Pakistan’s participation in the tournament, set to commence on October 5. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made it clear that the national team’s involvement in the prestigious event is contingent upon receiving government clearance due to the strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

The committee formed by Prime Minister Sharif will collaborate to evaluate the situation and provide comprehensive recommendations to him.

The complexities surrounding the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry extend beyond the boundaries of the sport. While India is reluctant to tour Pakistan for matches, Pakistan’s hesitation to play in Ahmedabad stems from political and safety considerations. According to Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Najam Sethi, concerns have been raised about the security of Pakistani players in Ahmedabad, prompting a desire to change the venue to Kolkata or Chennai.

Although the Pakistan board is wary of player security in Ahmedabad, it is worth noting that the Inzamam ul Haq-led team had previously played at Motera during their 2005 tour to India.

In addition to security concerns, Pakistan is also dissatisfied with the current revenue-sharing model, which provides a disproportionately small share to Pakistan compared to countries like Australia and England.

These factors add an additional layer of intrigue and significance to the upcoming World Cup encounter between the two cricketing giants.

The PCB has already conveyed to the ICC and BCCI that a high-level security delegation will be dispatched to India to conduct thorough inspections of the venues where Pakistan’s matches are scheduled to take place. This proactive approach aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the Pakistani contingent during their stay in India.

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the PCB, Zaka Ashraf, and the chief operating officer, Salman Taseer, are preparing to attend the upcoming ICC meetings in Durban. It is expected that Ashraf will utilize this platform to discuss India’s repeated refusal to visit Pakistan for cricket matches, citing security concerns.

The World Cup match that cricket enthusiasts from both nations eagerly await is the clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be held at the colossal cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Prior to that, Pakistan will play their warm-up games in Hyderabad and commence their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the same venue. The team will also play matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata as part of the tournament.

It is noteworthy that India and Pakistan only face each other in Asia Cup or ICC events. Over the years, the two cricketing nations have engaged in fifteen Test series, including a memorable one-off Test as part of the Asian Test Championship in February 1999. India has hosted eight of the series, with a total of 32 matches played on home soil, including the aforementioned one-off match. On the other hand, Pakistan has hosted seven series, hosting 26 matches. Both sides have achieved four series victories, although Pakistan has won more Test matches than India in their encounters.