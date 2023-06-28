Why ‘Just Stop Oil’ disrupted Ashes Test between England & Australia?

Protesters who wore Just Stop Oil T-shirts landed at the Lord’s Cricket Ground and disrupted the second Ashes Test match between Australia and England. One of the protestors was carried off the ground by Jonny Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper. It all happened when two men entered the cricket field and tried to throw around orange powder.

Why the Protest?

Just Stop Oil is a group of environmentalists in the UK. They use civil resistance methods to register their protests and they have been asking the British government to halt the new fossil fuel licensing and production. The group was formed in April 2022. Apart from activists, till now, eight journalists have also been arrested while covering Just Stop Oil protests.

On Wedenesday, when the protesters entered the field, while most of the players tried to protect the pitch, one protester was picked up by wicketkeeper Bairstow while another one was stopped by England skipper Ben Stokes from coming near the pitch.

The orange powder did land on the sides of the pitch but was cleared by the staff of the Lord’s Stadium. As Bairstow single-handedly held the protester in his arm, the crowd cheered loud at Bairstow for doing so.

Earlier, Just Stop Oil protesters have also tried to damage other sporting activities, such as the World Snooker Championship and the rugby union premiership final.