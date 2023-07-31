Who is Linda Caicedo, the Colombian prodigy who shine at FIFA world cup

The FIFA World Cup season is known for its incredible football action and young, talented players who represent their nations. One such player who has caught the attention of fans and the media is Linda Caicedo, a Colombian prodigy teen who plays as a left winger for the Women’s team. At just 18 years old, Linda has scored consecutively in both matches for her team, showcasing her exceptional talent at the highest level of the game. It’s important to recognize her achievements and learn more about this star contender from South America.

Linda has been playing football since a young age and is considered a super talent due to her skills and abilities. With 2 goals already scored for her nation in the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she is the top goal scorer of the team. Her iconic goals, such as a 20-metre long shot against South Korea and a skilful goal to the top corner against two-time champions, Germany, are nothing short of miraculous.

Linda made her senior club debut at the age of 14 for Colombian club America de Cali. Despite being diagnosed with ovarian cancer just a year ago, she made her international senior debut and continues to shine on the field.According to her recent statement which she presented to FIFA while talking about her cancer process, she said, “At the time, I didn’t think I could play professionally again because of all the treatments and surgeries I had to go through.” Moreover, after her game and her brilliant debut performance against South Korea, Colombia’s assistant coach, Angelo Marsiglia stated, “She has been growing extraordinarily and has a very mature level. She did what she had to do and made the difference. She wants the ball and never hides. She’s from another planet, unique.” The Colombian Women’s main coach also praised the player saying, “She is one of these people who was touched by God, who was born for this.”

In 2022, the player participated in four major tournaments: the South American Under-17 Women’s Championship, the Under-20 Women’s World Cup, the Copa America Femenina, and the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India. Additionally, Real Madrid, the Spanish football giants, acquired the player earlier this year.