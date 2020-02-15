Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who announced his retirement from ODIs last year, has said on Saturday that he will be making a decision about his international retirement around the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in Australia in 2020.

“The World Cup is still far off and I think right now my focus is on the Pakistan Super League and coming matches for Pakistan. When I get closer to the World Cup I will see what to do,” Malik told reporters on Friday as quoted by IANS.

“I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup and then I will take a decision on final retirement,” he added.

Earlier in January this year, Malik had said that his previous announcement of quitting international cricket after the World T20 is not cast in stone and he might continue if his body permits.

“As a senior player I have a responsibility and goal and thankfully my body is supporting me in my career and I will continue to play till I feel good about it. I am not someone who will hang around just for the sake of it,” Malik had told reporters in Lahore as quoted by PTI.

The 38-year-old has played 113 T20Is for Pakistan in which he has scored 2321 runs at an average of 31.36. He has also claimed 28 wickets in the matches.

(With inputs from IANS)