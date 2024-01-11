Well prepared for the Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers:Ace striker Lalremsiami

Ace striker Lalremsiami, feels that the Indian Women’s team is focused and is determined for a podium finish at Olympic Hockey Qualifiers scheduled from 13th to 19th January at Rsnchi

Top three teams from this qualifier will mske the cut fir the Paris Olympics .

Amidst rigorous training sessions and strategic drills, Lalremsiami highlighted the team’s meticulous approach towards refining their forward line dynamics.

“Our preparations for the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers have centred on fortifying our forward line. We’ve dedicated ourselves to enhancing our coordination, sharpening our skills, and synchronizing our movements to create a potent attacking force,” she expressed.

With a focus on precision, timing, and adaptability, she emphasized the unity within the forward line. “Each member brings a unique skill set to the turf, and our collective goal is to seamlessly blend our strengths to create impactful opportunities during the tournament,”

“Every training session has been instrumental in fine-tuning our strategies and understanding each other’s playing styles. We’re driven by a shared determination to make a difference on the field and contribute significantly to the team’s success,” the ace striker added

Notably, India are placed in Pool B alongside New Zealand, Italy, and the United States, while in Pool A, World No. 5 Germany, alongside former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic, will engage in an intense battle for supremacy.

The quest for Semi-Finals qualification awaits the top two teams from each pool. The ultimate prize—a ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024—awaits the top three teams emerging victorious in this prestigious

Lalremsiami exuded confidence in the forward line’s readiness. “We’re entering the tournament with a sense of preparedness and eagerness to execute our plans effectively. Our focus remains on optimizing our forward line capabilities to secure our place at the Paris Olympics,” she concluded optimistically.

India will kick off their campaign against the United States on 13th January, followed by a clash against New Zealand on 14th January. After a day break, the hosts will take on Italy on 16th January, leading up to the Semi-Finals on 18th January and the ultimate showdown in the Final on 19th.