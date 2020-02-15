Borussia Dortmund on Friday returned to winning ways after thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 on three second-half goals in the 22nd round of Bundesliga.

The BVB on Friday night moved to the second place of the standings and recorded their 12th win of the season as goals from Lukasz Piszczek, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro secured all three points on home soil.

“It is very important that we managed to keep a clean sheet. Except for two chances, we hardly allowed them anything at all at the back because we were focused in every position. It wasn’t a clean sheet for the defence, but for the entire team,” said BVB central defender Mats Hummels as quoted by club’s official website.

“With our offensive quality, we don’t have to take a lot of risks to create chances. The guys up front are so dangerous that we get chances to score in every game except in Munich. There were a lot of good things today. If we take that with us, we will have a very good chance against Paris,” he added.

The hosts opened the scoring with 33 minutes into the game but had to settle with the same scoreline in the first half. After the restart, Borussia doubled the lead with five minutes into the second half when Sancho put the ball into the back of the net.

Dortmund extended their advantage through Haaland, who scored his fourth goal in his eighth appearance in the 54th minute and Guerreiro put the final nail in Frankfurt’s coffin by getting his name on the scoreboard, courtesy a left-footed strike in the 74th minute.

With the result, Dortmund have climbed to the second place for the moment, meanwhile Frankfurt stay at the ninth position.

(With inputs from IANS)