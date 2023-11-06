We were deserving winners : Captain Savita after India’s Gold medal win at Asian Champions Trophy

“We were deserving winners” asserted captain Savita after India’s stunning 4-0 victory over Japan in the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi,

This was the second time that India won this prestigious title for the second time and now Savita led squad will aim to return to Ranchi and repeat this performance at the Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, from 13th to 19th January..

“We came with a target. We wanted to set the record straight after the team fell short in the recent Asian Games. We wanted to claim the Gold medal here, especially since it was being held in India for the first time. “said Savita.

“We always take it one game at a time in every tournament. This time, the whole team had a point to prove and I am glad we were able to do so. We were deserving winners,” She opined

In recognition of their exceptional title-winning performance, which was marked by an unbeaten streak, Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3.00 Lakhs for each member of the Team and Rs 1.50 Lakhs for each member of the support staff.

India faced China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand in the round-robin stage of the tournament and won all five games to finish on top of the table with 15 points. In the Semi-Final, India defeated Korea 2-0 to book a date with Japan in the Final.

“The team played a lot of attacking hockey. We took the initiative as we have the players suited for it and everyone gave their best to make sure we stand on top of the podium. The aim has always been to bring our performances from practice to the pitch. Now, for the Olympic Qualifiers, we have time to prepare and ensure we come back and perform to the best of our abilities,” Savita said

The Final against Japan saw Sangita Kumari, Neha, Lalremsiami, and Vandana Katariya score to ensure India’s massive win. Moreover, for their impressive performances Sangita Kumari, the highest goal scorer for India with 6 goals in the tournament, won the Rising Star of the Tournament Award, Savita won the Women Leader of the Tournament Award, Salima Tete won the Jharkhand Player of the Tournament Award, and Deepika won the Fan Choice Award for Best Goal.

Chief Coach Janneke Schopman expressed appreciation for the performance and toughness of the team throughout the tournament, saying, “As a team, we played very well and the intent to be better was seen in every player. We played some scintillating hockey. I am really pleased with the team’s decision-making on the field.”

“The players chose to try variations on penalty corners depending on the situation. Neha risked a referral in the first quarter but she was confident and all those decisions worked in our favour. I like to see the decision-makers taking ownership,” she elaborated.

India scored a whopping 27 goals in the 7 games they played during the tournament to clinch the Maximum Team Goals Award as well.

“We have a lot of people who can score goals and some solid defenders. This is backed by the fact that we conceded only two goals from the penalty corner and no field goals. We know we are good enough to qualify for the Paris Olympics and now it is just a matter of showing that you can perform at the same level again in the Olympic Qualifiers after two months,” the Chief Coach added.