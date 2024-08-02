We went all out to stay in second spot: Sreejesh

India’s veteran player and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh sounded gung-ho on the team’s medal hopes after the Harmanpreet Singh squad stunned Australia 3-2 in their concluding Group B men’s hockey match in the Paris Olympics here today.

Sreejesh, who brought off many timely saves, said that the team put in an all-out effort to take the second spot in the group behind defending champions Belgium.

India led Australia, a team which they last beat in the Olympics 52 years ago in Munich, 2-0 by the 13th minute of the game, a rare occurrence as Australia are considered the country’s nemesis for several years and have been beaten by tennis-like scores at times in the past.

“We went all out to stay in the second position as then it will be (comparatively) easier (in the quarter finals) than playing the number 2 team (in Group A),” said Sreejesh.

For India young sharp shooter Abhishek opened the scoring through a field effort and the remaining goals were notched by captain Harmanpreet through penalty corner and penalty stroke conversions.

Sreejesh said they were aware that the Aussies will not be comfortable to play in the scorching conditions now experienced in Paris.

“We knew Australia would not be able to withstand this heat. We are hopeful of a medal,” he added.