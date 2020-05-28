After RB Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin in the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, hosts’ manager Julian Nagelsmann was left unhappy.

Hertha Berlin came from behind to square up with ten-men Leipzig securing a point in the 28th round of Bundesliga.

“I’m not happy. We have gifted a point to a team that didn’t play that well. So we have dropped two points. We took a bit of time to get into the game, but then played well,” said Nagelsmann as quoted by club’s official Twitter handle.

“They scored from a set-piece, which we failed to defend. But we created a few good chances, and even went ahead with a man down. At the end of the day, a draw isn’t enough,” he added.

Only nine minutes into the game Marko Grujic broke the deadlock, helped by Marvin Plattenhardt’s corner. Within 15 minutes to the goal, Leipzig restored parity also following a corner as Lukas Klostermann nodded home Christopher Nkunku’s corner.

Leipzig got in the driving seat as Hertha Berlin’s goalkeeper Rune Jarstein fumbled a harmless shot from Patrik Schick in the 68th minute. However, Hertha’s substitute Krzysztof Piatek stepped up and kept his nerves to wrap up a two-all draw on the road.

With the stalemate, Hertha Berlin climb on the 10th position meanwhile Leipzig stay on the third place of the Bundesliga standings.

(With inputs from IANS)