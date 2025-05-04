Poulsen’s stoppage-time equaliser delays Bayern’s title celebration as Leipzig rescue 3-3 draw

FC Bayern Munich were cruelly denied the Bundesliga title by a late 94th-minute stoppage time equaliser by Yussuf Poulsen which saw their title celebrations delayed courtesy of a 3-3 draw by RB Leipzig in a thrilling encounter at the Red Bull Arena.

Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann netted for the home side in the first half, but Bayern turned in a world-class display after the restart and turned things around through Eric Dier, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane.

A victory would have meant the Bundesliga title, but Leipzig levelled the scores through Poulsen in the last second. The result means Bayer Leverkusen can only mathematically topple the champions-elect from their perch. Bayern have 76 points from 32 matches, nine clear of their closest rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, who have three matches to go.

The home side got off to a better start, with Urbig making a fine save against Amadou Haidara before Sesko miscued. Gnabry hit the side-netting and Sané saw a shot saved, but Leipzig took the lead on the break when Xavi’s long ball found Sesko, who smashed the ball into the net after Urbig tried to beat the forward to the ball but slipped.

Leipzig netted again when Klostermann headed in from David Raum’s curled free-kick. Gnabry miscued a header and Bayern were two down at half-time.

Just minutes into the second half saw Bayern were struck twice to deadly effect. They pulled one back when Dier headed in from Olise’s corner. Seconds later, Bayern won the ball in Leipzig’s half, with Gnabry releasing the charging Olise, who smashed home to level the scores.

It looked as if Bayern had sealed the title, but Xavi set up Poulsen, who chipped the ball over Urbig and into the net with just minutes to go. They will turn their attention to Leverkusen’s clash against Freiburg at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday; any dropped points could see Bayern lift the trophy.

The Bavarians will be back in action next Saturday when they entertain Borussia Mönchengladbach in the final home match of the season.