Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu hailed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the next year amid the COVID-19 scare.

Notably, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were scheduled to commence on July 24, have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

According to Sindhu, deferring the quadrennial event amid the coronavirus crisis wasn’t a bad idea as life is more important than anything else.

“I don’t think it was a bad decision to postpone (the Olympics) because we don’t have any other choice. People are dying out there. Life comes first,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The virus has so far claimed more than 27,000 lives and has infected over 6 lakh across the globe as per the data provided by Worldometer on Saturday evening.

“It’s good that they are canceling all tournaments. Even the Olympics,” said the Badminton star, adding, “Every week, every day, the numbers have been increasing. People have been telling me, this was your dream now the Olympics are postponed. But life comes first, then the Olympics.”

Sindhu, who is currently in self-quarantine after returning from Birmingham where the All England Open 2020 was held, has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against the Coronavirus, which has claimed at least 19 lives and has affected more than 850 in India.

The badminton star had confirmed the news through her Twitter handle on Thursday.