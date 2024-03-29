Madrid Spain Masters : PV Sindhu in quarter-finals , Men and Women’s doubles pair also advance

Second seed PV Sindhu overwhelmed Huang Yu-hsun of Chinese Taipei in straight games to move into the quarter-finals of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament at the Centro Deportivo Municipal.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu made short work of world No. 63 Huang Yu-Husn 21-14, 21-12 in 36 minutes in her Round of 16 clash.

The former world champion, 11th in the badminton rankings, will face world No. 17 Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the final eight.

The last time these two met each other was at the Asia Team Championships. Sindhu clinched that encounter in straight games, 21-12, 21-12.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila won their doubles second round clash against Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley. 21-17, 21-19 in 37 minutes, they will face Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia in the quarters.

Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga, however, got knocked out in the Round of 16. Up against world No. 45 Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France, they lost 21-16, 15-21, 21-16.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa made light work of Australia’s Tiffany Ho and Gronya Somerville to qualify for women’s doubles quarters.

The Indian pair, seeded third, emerged 21-14, 21-8 winners in a 27-minute contest. They will square off against sixth seeds Lee Chia-hsin and Teng Chun-hsun of Chinese Taipei next.

In the mixed doubles category, B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy have also advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. They defeated USA’s Presley Smith and Allison Lee 22-20 21-18.