WBBL experience will benefit India in 2022 World Cup: Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, an Indian woman batter, has stated that the current edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will provide adequate preparation for the 2022 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in New Zealand.

Following the completion of their multi-format series against Australia, a total of eight Indian women cricketers are competing in the WBBL this season for various teams.

“This year we had a window and we were already here and had done our 14-days quarantine. It’s better to stay and play some more cricket rather than go back,” Mandhana told Syndey Morning Herald on Tuesday.

“We have a World Cup coming up and we don’t have a BBL (Big Bash League) in our country, so it will be of benefit and a lot of experience for the eight girls in the comp (competition) and that experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India,” said the Sydney Thunder opener.

Besides Mandhana, who is currently the sixth-ranked ODI batter in ICC rankings, Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder), Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers), Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (Hobart Hurricanes) and leg-spinner Poonam Yadav (Brisbane Heat), are the other Indians playing in the WBBL this season.

Mandhana claimed her Sydney Thunder teammates had been “very accommodating” of her during the tense multi-format series that preceded the commencement of the WBBL.

“It doesn’t feel like a new team or anything. I can’t wait to play more matches and the rest of the tournament. Back in England, coach Trevor (Griffin) has been asking me for three years to come over. I told him when the schedules were accommodating for me to come over I would come and play so we are so happy that this year we could actually manage and I could come over,” added Mandhana.

