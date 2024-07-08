Smriti Mandhana and composer Palash Muchhal celebrate 5 years of togetherness

Renowned cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently celebrated five years of togetherness with her boyfriend and music composer Palash Muchhal.

Palash on Sunday shared some heart-warming pictures on his Instagram handle, in which the couple can be seen cutting a cake to mark their anniversary. The post was captioned “five” which symbolizes the number of years they have spent together.

Many fans and celebrities, including Palash’s sister, Palak Muchhal, also commented on the post to share their happiness and blessings for the couple. Ace cricketer Smriti also reacted with three hearts for the picture with her rumoured boyfriend.

Earlier, Palash had also shared a video in which Smriti can be seen learning piano from him.

Palash and Smriti’s dating rumors have existed for a while, but for the first time, they have made it official with their 5th anniversary post.

The 29-year-old composer and filmmaker is credited with almost 40 music videos for Buddy Music, Zee Music Company, and T-series. He has also directed the film “Ardh,” which starred Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, and the web series “Rickshaw.” His sister Palak Muchhal is also a popular singer and has many famous songs of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to her credit.

Smriti, on the other hand, is one the most renowned female cricketers of India. She is also the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (WPL) and led the team to victory in the last WPL. In 2022, the ICC gave her the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.