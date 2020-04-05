Yuvraj Singh, who has been a vocal advocate of social distancing and urging people to take all the preventive measures carefully to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday shared a heartwarming video of a group of police officials sharing their food with a needy person.

Taking to his official social media handles wrote, Yuvraj wrote, “It’s heartwarming to see such an act of humanity shown by these policemen. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food,” former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh captioned the video, along with trending hashtags: #StayHomeStaySafe and #BeKind.

Yuvraj Singh’s former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, also expressed his gratitude towards doctors, police, medical workers and all others who are putting their lives at risk to help India overcome the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus which has already affected over 3,000 people and killed more than 70 people.

Sharing a graphical image on Twitter thanking the workers, Harbhajan wrote, “Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one who is out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had appealed to all the citizens of India to switch off the lights of their homes and light candles, torches or flashlights for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show solidarity to everyone fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at the frontline.

“We must all go through this darkness together. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light. Make this darkness of Coronavirus meet the light we all spread,” Modi had said on the 10th day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.