India skipper Virat Kohli, who is a fitness icon to many, on Tuesday posted a video of his doing 180-degree landings as part of his workout routine.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shutdown all cricketing activities across the globe, hence Kohli, like all cricketers around the world, has been at home since March.

“My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise,” said Kohli in his tweet along with the video.

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

Kohli earlier this month has stated that though he is keeping himself physically fit, his main focus has been working on the mental aspect of the game.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus outbreak, the tournament has been postponed “indefinitely” by the BCCI.

Cricketers have been trying to keep themselves busy during this break by engaging with fans on social media. Recently, Kohli joined India football captain Sunil Chhetri for a candid chat on Instagram.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world because of his adaptability to different situations and different formats.

Kohli’s records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The classy right-hander averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket. In Tests, he has scored 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs at an average of almost 60. In the shortest format, Kohli has played 82 matches in which he has scored 2794 runs.