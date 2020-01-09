Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos netted a sensational curling goal on a corner kick during Los Blancos’ 3-1 win over Valencia in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Saudi Arabia.

In the 15th minute of the match, Zinedine Zidane’s men won a corner and Kroos took the toll on Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech by capitalising the opportunity. The German midfielder spotted Domenech being too busy organising the defence and hence took a quick strike to beat the shot stopper.

The hit took a banana swing and went into the back of the net as Domenech’s desperate attempt to stop the ball went in vain.

See the goal:

😱 No one’s safe when @ToniKroos is taking a corner kick pic.twitter.com/PLp476g5EM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 8, 2020

Riding on goals from Kroos, Isco and Luka Modric, Real Madrid drubbed Valencia 3-1.

Notably, Zidane’s men had qualified for this expanded four-team tournament by virtue of their third-place finish in the 2018-2019 La Liga.

As injury forced wingers Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and striker Karim Benzema to be out of the game, Zidane opted for a midfielder-heavy line-up featuring Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Modric, Kroos and Isco.

Real Madrid in Sunday’s final at the same venue will be facing the winner of the second semifinal between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.