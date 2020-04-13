Star India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is an entertaining character both on and off the field. While on-field, Pandya entertains people with his big shots and celebration styles, off the field, the all-rounder keeps his fans entertained by giving them a peek into his personal life.

Pandya recently shared a video in his Instagram story which later become viral on the internet and has been shared by several other fan-made accounts. In the video, Hardik can be seen asking his fiancee Natasa Stankovic, “Baby, main kya hoon tera? (who am I for you)”. Pandya’s Serbian partner leaves everyone amused with her adorable reply, “jigar ka tukda (a piece of my heart)”.

Pandya is utilising this quarantine phase to spend some quality time with his family. Earlier, he had shared a photo with elder brother Krunal and their cousins on ‘Siblings Day’.

Had things gone according to plan, the Pandya brothers would have been busy playing for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which stands postponed at least till 15 April as of now.