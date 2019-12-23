Former Manchester United defender turned football commentator and pundit Gary Neville has gone on record multiple times claiming his love for former club Manchester United. On Sunday, when star United goalkeeper David de Gea made a gaffe that eventually cost Red Devils the game, Neville could not keep his emotions in check.

Neville could not keep his calm and gave the following reaction:

Neville interrupted an ongoing Jose Mourinho interview to draw the latter’s attention towards what David de Gea had done on the field.

Notably, the twentieth placed Watford side defeated Manchester United on Sunday to record their second win of the season and their first under Nigel Pearson. Both their goals came in the second half.

Star Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea ’s blunder was the main reason for United conceding their first goal as he let a straightforward kick from Ismaila Sarr slip through his hands.

Manchester United will be on the 8th place this Christmas, their lowest ever Christmas finish since 1989.